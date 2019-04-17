Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japan reports exports, trade surplus slid in March
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 12:21 am EDT
TOKYO — Japan’s exports declined in March as shipments to China dropped more than 9%, pulling the nation’s trade surplus sharply lower.
The data released Wednesday by the Finance Ministry was more or less in line with forecasts.
It said total exports for the world’s 3rd largest economy fell 2.4% from a year earlier while imports rose 1%.
Exports to the U.S., Japan’s biggest single overseas market, rose slightly while imports fell, increasing the politically sensitive trade surplus by nearly 10%.
The report came as Japan and the U.S. finished launching trade talks aimed at clinching an agreement aimed at redressing that imbalance, which totalled $67.6 billion in 2018 according to U.S. figures.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office said he and Japan’s trade minister Toshimitsu Motegi agreed to continue talks soon.
The Associated Press
