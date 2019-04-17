Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Israeli envoy: no action on West Bank until after peace plan
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 7:03 pm EDT
Israel’s U.N. ambassador says he believes the government will take no action on annexing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank until after the Trump administration releases its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
Danny Danon told reporters Wednesday he thinks the U.S. will present the plan between May and the summer.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged in the final stretch of his campaign to annex the settlements if he was re-elected. Netanyahu was asked Wednesday to form a government after his election victory.
Danon sidestepped a question on what Israel would gain from annexing the settlements, saying that “I don’t think we will see any major action by our government before the peace plan” is presented.
He noted that the new Palestinian prime minister called the plan “dead on arrival.”