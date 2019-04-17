Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
India's Jet Airways suspending operations, no money to fly
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 10:25 am EDT
Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Monday, April 15, 2019. India's ailing Jet Airways has drastically reduced operations amid talks with investors to purchase a controlling stake in the airline and help it reduce its mounting debt. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
NEW DELHI — Jet Airways, once India’s largest airline, says it is temporarily suspending all operations after failing to raise enough money to run its services.
The company said Wednesday that it has been informed by its lenders, led by state-run State Bank of India, that they are unable to consider its request for funding to keep flying.
On Tuesday, its former chairman, Naresh Goyal, reportedly withdrew plans to bid for a controlling stake in the company.
It was not immediately clear who else might bid for the company. Etihad Aviation Group purchased a 24% stake in 2013.
The airline had 119 planes on Dec. 31, when it first defaulted on some of its more than $1 billion in debt. This week, it reduced its operations to only seven aircraft flying domestic routes.