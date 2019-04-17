Head of Foxconn announces Taiwan presidential bid

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, Terry Gou , chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., also known as Foxconn, delivers a speech during the company's annual carnival for employees in Taipei, Taiwan. The head of Foxconn Technology Group said Monday, April 15, 2019, he is planning to step away from day-to-day operations at the world's largest electronics provider. Gou said that he wants to work on a book about his management philosophy honed over 45 years and prepare a younger generation to eventually take over operations at the company. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Terry Gou, the head of the world’s largest electronics supplier, Foxconn, says he is planning to run for president of Taiwan.
Gou announced Wednesday that he would be putting himself up as a hopeful in the opposition Nationalist Party primary ahead of next year’s election.
The Nationalists favour closer ties with Beijing, a policy that accords with Gou’s massive business interests in China. Candidates are expected to face a crowded field in the 2020 polls, in which President Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party says she will seek a second four-year term.