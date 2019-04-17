Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former NJ paramedic sues for wrongful termination
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 1:34 pm EDT
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A former New Jersey paramedic is suing a health care company for wrongful termination after he practiced holistic medicine on a patient who refused traditional treatment.
Michael Senisch, of Bridgeton, says AtlanticCare fired him in 2016 and told him his clinical judgment was questionable. His attorney says the company’s prejudices against holistic medicine contributed to their decision.
AtlantiCare says Senisch’s claims are untrue.
The suit says a woman refused to let Senisch perform an infusion, used instead of a traditional IV, while treating her at her home. She allowed Senisch to practice Reiki —or energy healing — on her after he offered.
The complaint says a doctor later performed the infusion without her consent after she arrived at the hospital.
The patient’s husband says he believes that Senisch did the right thing.
