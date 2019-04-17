Loading articles...

AP Exclusive: Undercover spy targeted Kaspersky critics

LONDON — The Associated Press has found that an undercover operative targeted cybersecurity experts in an apparent effort to gather intelligence about critics of Kaspersky Lab, the Russian antivirus firm.

Kaspersky Lab declined to answer questions from the AP about whether it had any involvement with the meetings.

The mystery over who hired the spy lingers, but it’s an illustration of how those who cross wealthy individuals, major corporations or authoritarian governments can find themselves embroiled in elaborate espionage operations.

Raphael Satter, The Associated Press









Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.