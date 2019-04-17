Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Andy Hui apologizes over apparent infidelity in Hong Kong
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 12:43 am EDT
Hong Kong singer Andy Hui reacts at the press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper published video that purported to show Andy Hui being intimate in a taxi with another Hong actress, decades younger than him, Jacqueline Wong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui has apologized to his family and friends after reports about his apparent dalliance with an actress appeared in the media.
Hui has been at the top of Hong Kong’s entertainment industry for decades and married Hong Kong pop star Sammi Cheng in 2013.
The 51-year-old apologized for the incident, which was documented in a video published by Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper that purported to show Hui being intimate in a taxi with Hong Kong actress, Jacqueline Wong.
It was not clear how the video made it into the newspaper. Hui says he would be suspending commercial activities while he sought help for his behaviour and “find a new start.”
Hong Kong’s media have long had a reputation for tabloid coverage of celebrities.