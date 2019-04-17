Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska Legislature to weigh Dunleavy Cabinet, board picks
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 1:25 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Cabinet-level appointments and nominations to boards and commissions face confirmation votes from state lawmakers Wednesday.
The Legislature plans to meet in joint session Wednesday afternoon to weigh the appointments.
Among the nominations being closely watched is Amanda Price, Dunleavy’s choice to lead the Department of Public Safety.
Price and the administration made a push in support of her nomination amid allegations she had been chronically absent from a prior job in former Gov. Bill Walker’s administration. The allegations were raised by a former supervisor, while two other former supervisors said she was not “disciplined or counselled” for absenteeism during their tenure.
The Dunleavy administration says it ran social media ads in support of Price, and Price held a news conference on the eve of the vote.