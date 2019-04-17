Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska city and regional group agree to hospital purchase
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 12:09 am EDT
SITKA, Alaska — A city government in Alaska has approved agreements enabling a regional health consortium to take over operation of its community hospital.
The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Tuesday that the City and Borough of Sitka Assembly voted 5-2 Monday to approve asset purchase and facilities lease agreements that will allow Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium to operate Sitka Community Hospital.
The newspaper reports that the consortium’s board will consider approval of the agreements April 26, with a likely June 30 closing date.
The newspaper reports that the consortium will take over operations at the hospital and its health care business after the summer closing.
Officials say the consortium will pay a total of about $16.7 million, including $1.3 million payable upon closing and $700,000 annually for 22 years.
Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/