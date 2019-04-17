Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Aid group: Trump's Yemen veto means more death, suffering
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 6:18 am EDT
COPENHAGEN — An international charity says President Donald Trump’s veto of a congressional resolution to end U.S. military assistance for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen “will only mean more suffering and death.”
The Norwegian Refugee Council said Wednesday that if Trump “was truly concerned about civilian life,” he would “ensure that the US-supported Saudi-led coalition stop breaking the laws of war and depriving millions of Yemenis of life-saving assistance.”
It says the United States is “deepening and prolonging” the crisis and “civilians are paying the price.”
The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, fueled a major cholera outbreak and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.
The Associated Press
