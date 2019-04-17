Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 Mississippi men say they beat man in videotaped attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 7:14 pm EDT
WAYNESBORO, Miss. — Two Mississippi men admit they took part in a beating captured on video and shared on social media.
WDAM-TV reports 32-year-old Landon McCaa and 28-year-old Tomas Sion Brown told Wayne County Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman on Wednesday that they assaulted an unnamed man.
McCaa says he attacked because he mistakenly believed the victim had insulted his family. McCaa says he was “drinking and out of control” and says he apologized before the victim left his house.
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley says the victim was badly injured, underwent surgery and is recovering at home.
The judge set bails of $500,000 for each man on aggravated assault charges. Both remain jailed.
The court appearance was not a formal guilty plea and the men say they are hiring lawyers.
___
Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com
The Associated Press
