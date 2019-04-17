Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
10 students charged after food fight gets out of control
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 9:25 am EDT
STAMFORD, Conn. — Police say 10 students at a Connecticut high school face charges after a food fight that turned into a riot and ended with injuries to a teacher and a school resource officer.
Stamford police said Tuesday that the Westhill High School students ages 15 to 17 are charged with first-degree rioting, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and assault on a police officer.
School officials say Friday’s food fight had been in the planning for days and developed in a courtyard next to the cafeteria.
Police say the resource officer was struck in the head by a full soda can while the teacher was “trampled by a mass of students.”
Stamford Superintendent Earl Kim calls the incident “ugly and disappointing.”
The Associated Press
