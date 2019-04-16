Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in Brampton crash

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A 28-year-old woman has been taking to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Bramalea Road and Balmoral Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

The female driver was originally taken to a local hospital, but was diverted to a Toronto trauma centre. Another driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.