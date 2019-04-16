Woman seriously injured in Brampton crash

A 28-year-old woman has been taking to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Bramalea Road and Balmoral Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

The female driver was originally taken to a local hospital, but was diverted to a Toronto trauma centre. Another driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.