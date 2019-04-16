Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Wife of ex-Texas lawman pleads guilty in New York homicides
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 11:59 am EDT
SODUS, N.Y. — The wife of a former Texas police chief has accepted a plea deal in a western New York double homicide.
Wayne County Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan says the plea on Tuesday by Charlene Childers reduced her second-degree murder charge to first-degree manslaughter. She’ll be sentenced June 27.
Her husband, former Sunray, Texas police chief Timothy Dean, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges and was expected to be tried alongside Childers next month.
Prosecutors say Dean and Childers drove to the town of Sodus in October and killed Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles. Friends and relatives say Niles had recently won custody of the two children he had with Childers.
Defence lawyer Rome Canzano says Childers’ expressions of remorse were considered in the plea negotiations.