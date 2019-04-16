Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US government, Texas city settle Muslim cemetery lawsuit
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 4:37 pm EDT
DALLAS — Federal authorities say they’ve reached an agreement with a Texas city that settles a lawsuit over the city’s initial refusal to allow an Islamic group to develop a Muslim cemetery.
The Justice Department announced the agreement with Farmersville on Tuesday, the same day the lawsuit was filed.
Federal officials say the city, which is about 40 miles (65 kilometres) northeast of Dallas, violated federal law protecting religious groups from discriminatory land-use regulations.
As part of the agreement, city workers must be trained to comply with federal law.
Plans the Islamic Association of Collin County submitted in 2015 were met with claims the cemetery was a precursor to a mosque or an extremist training centre.
Design plans for the cemetery ultimately were approved in September , after a city leadership change.
The Associated Press
