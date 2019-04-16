United: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $292 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $9.59 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.6 billion.

United expects full-year earnings in the range of $10 to $12 per share.

United shares have climbed almost 2 per cent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $85.17, a rise of 27 per cent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL

The Associated Press