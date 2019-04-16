Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
City council to debate making King Street pilot project permanent
by News Staff
Posted Apr 16, 2019 7:16 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2019 at 7:19 am EDT
A streetcar runs along King Street West in Toronto on April 3, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
The future of the King Street pilot project is up for debate at city council on Tuesday, following the unanimous approval from the mayor’s executive committee to make the pilot permanent.
Streetcars have been running freely along King, between Bathurst Street and Jarvis Street, for a year-and-a-half now.
Daily weekday TTC ridership on the 504 streetcar line has increased 16 per cent — to 84,000 riders daily — since November of 2017.
However, many business owners say the project has led to a big dip in revenues, due to the restriction of vehicular traffic.
They say they would like to see the rules on cars lifted during the evenings and weekends.
Mayor John Tory said he will continue working with King Street businesses to make sure the area remains a popular destination.
Tory said that city officials have
studied the pilot all the way through and have continued to make adjustments. He added that the impact on drivers was “minimal” in terms of travel time.
The TTC said if the project is approved, there are some enhancements they would like to see, including improved stops.
