Third cannabis store in Toronto set to open

The third legal retail cannabis store is set to open this Saturday after the store’s license was issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission.

Nova Cannabis had reached a licence agreement with one of the lottery winners selected to apply for one of the first 25 cannabis retail licences in Ontario.

The chief executive of Alcanna Inc., which operates five Nova Cannabis stores in Alberta, said as part of the agreement lottery winner Heather Conlon has the right to use its retail banner name.

Nova Cannabis will be the second pot shop to open up on Queen Street West, less than a kilometre from The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.

It will have a fitting opening date as Saturday is April 20, better known as 4/20.