Third cannabis store in Toronto set to open
by News Staff
Posted Apr 16, 2019 7:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2019 at 8:04 pm EDT
Street level view of a proposed location for a cannabis shop in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood. GOOGLE MAPS
The third legal retail cannabis store is set to open this Saturday after the store’s license was issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission.
Nova Cannabis had reached a licence agreement with one of the lottery winners selected to apply for one of the first 25 cannabis retail licences in Ontario.
The chief executive of Alcanna Inc., which operates five Nova Cannabis stores in Alberta, said as part of the agreement lottery winner Heather Conlon has the right to use its retail banner name.
Nova Cannabis will be the second pot shop to open up on Queen Street West, less than a kilometre from
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.
It will have a fitting opening date as Saturday is April 20, better known as 4/20.
Ah yes, April 20, when all those permanently snotty brain-dead clowns who look like they haven’t bathed in a few weeks embarass themselves infront of TV cameras…….and they REEK of Dead Skunk !!