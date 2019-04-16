The Latest: Reno's 1872 time capsule has some Gold Rush lore

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on unveiling of an 1872 time capsule discovered in Reno (all times local, PDT):

1:15 p.m.

Artifacts recovered from an 1872 time capsule stashed in the cornerstone of a demolished Masonic lodge in Reno include silver dollars minted in Carson City and San Francisco, and a piece of wood from Sutter’s Mill where the California Gold Rush began 24 years earlier.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, leaders of the Freemasons and local historians unveiled the treasures Tuesday pulled from a lead box in the cornerstone of what was until recently the oldest standing commercial building in the city founded in 1868.

Other items include a quartz specimen from Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, California, an harmonica and an edition of the Virginia Enterprise in nearby Virginia City where Samuel Clemens began his newspaper career during the 1860s before adopting his pen name, Mark Twain.

9:25 a.m.

Historians hope a time capsule stashed in the cornerstone of a Masonic lodge built in Reno in 1872 will offer a glimpse of post-Civil War life on the western frontier.

Reno’s mayor scheduled a news conference Tuesday to unveil the contents of the capsule a neighbouring hotel developer discovered during the recent demolition of the Reno Masonic Lodge that had been the city’s oldest standing commercial building.

It was built along the railroad tracks a few blocks from the Truckee River when Ulysses S. Grant was president shortly after the Comstock Lode of gold and silver was struck in nearby Virginia City. A year later, a Reno tailor a few blocks away patented the first pair of copper-riveted jeans with Levi Straus & Co.

The bottom floor of the lodge housed a dry goods and grocery store for decades.

