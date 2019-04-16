The latest developments as votes are counted in the Alberta election

Polls have closed in the Alberta election and the governing New Democrats are hoping for second term over a United Conservative Opposition intent on seizing power.

The NDP’s surprise win in 2015 ended more than four decades of Progressive Conservative governments in Alberta.

But this time around, the Progressive Conservatives are no more.

The PCs merged with another right-of-centre party, the Wildrose, to create the new United Conservatives led by former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney.

The four-week campaign focused on personal attacks and on Alberta’s fragile economy, which has been struggling with sluggish oil prices.

The NDP attacked Kenney out of the gate for his past views on same-sex rights and abortion.

Kenney criticized Premier Rachel Notley for working too closely with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on mired pipeline projects and environmental policy.

Almost 700,000 people voted early in advance polls.

