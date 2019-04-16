The Latest: Administration makes push for Price confirmation

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick to lead the Department of Public Safety (all times local):

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is making a late push in an effort to win confirmation of his pick to lead the Department of Public Safety, who has been accused of chronic absenteeism in a prior position.

Amanda Price faces a confirmation vote Wednesday. She held a news conference Tuesday, surrounded by members of her leadership team and a public safety employees’ union official who praised her and appeared at one last confirmation hearing.

Price was a policy adviser to former Gov. Bill Walker and has said she was surprised by testimony from a former Walker chief of staff, Scott Kendall.

Kendall recently told a House committee Price suffered from chronic absenteeism. Price has said that was the first time she heard allegations of absenteeism from someone with the Walker administration.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s pick to lead the state Department of Public Safety is set to face lawmakers for one last time before her nomination is voted on by a joint session of the Legislature Wednesday.

Members of the House State Affairs Committee want to ask additional questions of Amanda Price after last week hearing differing accounts of her work ethic from former supervisors.

Price was an adviser to former Gov. Bill Walker. Scott Kendall, who was a chief of staff to Walker, told lawmakers he gave Price the choice to resign or be fired and said she suffered from chronic absenteeism.

Jim Whitaker, Kendall’s predecessor, and Marcia Davis, a former deputy chief of staff to Walker, have defended Price.

