The iconic Muppets may be coming to a street near you
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 7:02 am EDT
This image released by HBO shows the cast of the popular children's show "Sesame Street." Big Bird, Elmo and stars of "Sesame Street" are leaving their quiet neighborhood and hitting the road. The non-profit Sesame Workshop said Tuesday a selection of Muppets will embark on a 10-city trip to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary campaign with free park festivals, live performances and kid-friendly activities. (HBO via AP)
NEW YORK — Big Bird, Elmo and stars of “Sesame Street” are leaving their quiet neighbourhood and embarking on a road trip.
The non-profit Sesame Workshop said Tuesday a selection of Muppets will take part in a 10-city tour to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary campaign with free park festivals, live performances and kid-friendly activities.
Steve Youngwood, who heads Sesame Workshop, says the tour is both “a nod to the work we’ve done and a nod to the work we’re going to do” but also “a celebration and reward to everyone who helped us get here.”
The tour starts June 1 in New York and then makes stops in Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Denver, Seattle and Los Angeles.