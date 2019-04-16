The iconic Muppets may be coming to a street near you

NEW YORK — Big Bird, Elmo and stars of “Sesame Street” are leaving their quiet neighbourhood and embarking on a road trip.

The non-profit Sesame Workshop said Tuesday a selection of Muppets will take part in a 10-city tour to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary campaign with free park festivals, live performances and kid-friendly activities.

Steve Youngwood, who heads Sesame Workshop, says the tour is both “a nod to the work we’ve done and a nod to the work we’re going to do” but also “a celebration and reward to everyone who helped us get here.”

The tour starts June 1 in New York and then makes stops in Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Denver, Seattle and Los Angeles.

The Associated Press