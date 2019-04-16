3 male youths arrested in teen's murder in Hamilton

Three male youths are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Hamilton.

Police responded to reports of a crash in the area of Patterson and Wesley roads in the community of Dundas around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found a vehicle in a forested area.

Inside, was the 17-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is still being investigated.

Investigators determined the teen’s injuries were not the result of a car crash, and later arrested three male suspects seen running away from the scene.

Police believe the teen boy was targeted.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This is Hamilton’s second homicide of 2019.