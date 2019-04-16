Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 male youths arrested in teen's murder in Hamilton
by News staff
Posted Apr 16, 2019 7:26 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2019 at 7:27 am EDT
Hamilton police investigate after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle in the area of Patterson and Wesley roads in Hamilton on April 15, 2019. Photo credit: Dave Ritchie for CityNews
Three male youths are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Hamilton.
Police responded to reports of a crash in the area of Patterson and Wesley roads in the community of Dundas around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found a vehicle in a forested area.
Inside, was the 17-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is still being investigated.
Investigators determined the teen’s injuries were not the result of a car crash, and later arrested three male suspects seen running away from the scene.
Police believe the teen boy was targeted.
The suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
This is Hamilton’s second homicide of 2019.
