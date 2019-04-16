Loading articles...

3 male youths arrested in teen's murder in Hamilton

Last Updated Apr 16, 2019 at 7:27 am EDT

Hamilton police investigate after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle in the area of Patterson and Wesley roads in Hamilton on April 15, 2019. Photo credit: Dave Ritchie for CityNews

Three male youths are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Hamilton.

Police responded to reports of a crash in the area of Patterson and Wesley roads in the community of Dundas around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found a vehicle in a forested area.

Inside, was the 17-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is still being investigated.

Investigators determined the teen’s injuries were not the result of a car crash, and later arrested three male suspects seen running away from the scene.

Police believe the teen boy was targeted.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This is Hamilton’s second homicide of 2019.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.