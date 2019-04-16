Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teen abused by LA Catholic school director gets $8M payment
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 2:36 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $8 million to a teenager who was sexually abused by the athletic director at her Catholic high school.
The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday the award is the highest individual LA archdiocese settlement in a sex abuse case.
Court documents show Juan Barajas repeatedly abused the 15-year-old girl.
He took her to Las Vegas in 2016 after his wife discovered evidence of the abuse on his cellphone.
After five days on the run, authorities rescued the girl and arrested Barajas. He was a health teacher and athletic director at San Gabriel Mission High School.
Barajas pleaded guilty to felony statutory sexual seduction and was sentenced to six years in prison.
The archdiocese did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
The Associated Press
