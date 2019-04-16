Suspect in four Penticton, B.C., murders charged

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
RCMP officers work outside a crime scene in Penticton, B.C., on Monday April 15, 2019. The RCMP say a 60-year-old man is in custody after four targeted shootings in Penticton, B.C., on Monday left two men and two women dead in what a senior police officer described as a "very dark day" for the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says murder charges have now been laid against a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Penticton.
Spokesman Dan McLaughlin says three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder have been laid against John Brittain.
The 60-year-old remains in custody and is due to appear in court in Penticton today.
RCMP have said the shootings began at around 10:30 a.m. Monday when a 71-year-old man was killed outside a duplex in downtown Penticton.
The suspect then drove about five kilometres to a second location where the other three people were attacked, but investigators say the motive for the shootings is still undetermined.
McLaughlin says the names of the victims are currently being withheld pending notification of relatives.