Stop & Shop apologizes for limited offerings during strike
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 7:20 pm EDT
QUINCY, Mass. — Stop & Shop is acknowledging that it has limited its offerings during a strike affecting 240 supermarkets in New England and is apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.
Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan said in a letter Tuesday that most stores will remain open for 12 hours, seven days a week. However, he says bakery, customer service, deli, seafood counters and gas stations will not be operational. Stop & Shop also says additional police and security personnel are at some stores as a precaution.
Thousands of workers walked off the job April 11 over what they say is an unfair contract offer. The company disputes that.
The Boston Globe reports that the office of former vice-president Joe Biden says Biden will speak to the striking workers Thursday.
