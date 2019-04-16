Loading articles...

Scientists say Hawaii earthquake unrelated to volcano

KALAOA, Hawaii — Scientists say a weekend earthquake that struck Hawaii was not related to volcanic activity.

Researchers at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the 5.3-magnitude earthquake Saturday was not caused by magma moving underground.

The scientists say the earthquake around 5 p.m. about 14 kilometres (more than 8 miles) northwest of Kalaoa was due to movement of the crust under the Big Island.

The observatory says the quake was located at a depth of about 15 kilometres (more than 9 miles), which is far deeper than a quake that might be caused by moving magma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it received reports from residents who felt the earthquake across the island from Hilo to Kailua-Kona.

The observatory says 15 aftershocks were reported by Monday.

The Associated Press

