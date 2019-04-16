Officials install metal door during raid of illegal pot shop in CityPlace

Bylaw officers installed a large metal door in an effort to keep an illegal pot shop in CityPlace closed during a raid on Tuesday.

Officials told CityNews that the operators of the dispensary known as Café, on Fort York Boulevard, bypassed new locks that were installed in another raid by the city on Monday. The shop was able to reopen overnight.

Although the door at Café has been changed and the location is essentially shut down, it appears these efforts are not stopping the dispensary operators from selling.

Employees of the closed pot shop could be seen standing outside of the store on Tuesday afternoon, directing customers to another location to purchase cannabis.

Toronto’s director of investigation services, Mark Srega, is working to shut down every illegal pot shop in Toronto. Srega says his team is making progress.

“Currently we have a manageable number of illegal stores in the city. We are now down to 21 illegal stores … Prior to legalization coming into effect we had well over 90 illegal stores. We will be doing this enforcement action continually as long as there is illegal cannabis stores operating in the city,” Srega said.

The City says 41 charges have been laid from dispensary raids since the cannabis act took effect on October 17, 2018.

During the raid on Tuesday, a cyclist was hit by a taxi outside the pot shop. The cyclist had minor injuries as a result, paramedics told CityNews.