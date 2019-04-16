Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Officials announce new measures to fight NY measles outbreak
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 6:11 pm EDT
Attorney Thomas Humbach, center, speaks, as County Executive Ed Day, right, and Rockland County Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, left, listen during a news conference Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in New City, N.Y., on a new measles exclusion order that mandates anyone with measles to stay home, and those exposed to stay out of public spaces throughout Rockland county. (Tania Savayan/The Journal News via AP)
NEW YORK — Officials in a suburban New York county are announcing new measures to fight the spread of measles.
The new measles rules in Rockland County were announced Tuesday, the day after New York City closed a preschool over non-compliance with measles vaccine requirements.
Both New York City and Rockland are struggling to contain a measles outbreak centred in ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighbourhoods while battling lawsuits over their efforts to require vaccinations.
Rockland County Executive Ed Day says the county will order anyone with measles to stay home, among other measures.
New York City’s Board of Health will vote Wednesday on whether to extend last week’s emergency declaration ordering mandatory vaccinations in four Brooklyn ZIP codes.
New York City has confirmed 329 cases of measles since October. Rockland County has confirmed 186 cases.