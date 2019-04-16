Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,502.20, down 13.26 points).

Prometic Life Sciences. Inc. (TSX:PLI). Health care. Down half a cent, or 7.69 per cent, to six cents on 11.4 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 45 cents, or 3.96 per cent, to $11.82 on 9.6 million shares.

Village Farms International Inc. (TSX:VFF). Consumer discretionary. Down $1.85, or 10.86 per cent, to $15.18 on 8.9 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 23 cents, or 4.08 per cent, to $5.41 on 7.9 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 51 cents, or 2.79 per cent, to $17.74 on 7.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up seven cents, or 2.66 per cent, to $2.70 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies reporting:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up $1.15, or 2.1 per cent, to $55.55. Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton is expecting a “growth quarter” ahead and foresees the cannabis company will generate $1 billion in revenue during its next financial year. The Ontario licensed producer has ramped up the pace of its packaging and shipping processes and anticipates sales growth to accelerate by the final quarter of the calendar year as the number of legal retailers grows and edibles hit the market. Meanwhile, its venture capital arm, Canopy Rivers, acquired an 18.4 per cent stake in cosmetics company High Beauty Inc. for US$2.5 million and Spain-based cannabis licensed producer Canamo y Fibras Naturales, S.L. , also known as Cafina.

SNC-Lavalin Inc. (TSX:SNC). Up 43 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $34.75. An SNC-Lavalin joint venture has secured a contract valued at more than $1 billion to decommission three nuclear reactors at a power plant in New York. Comprehensive Decommissioning International LLC, owned 40 per cent by SNC-Lavalin and Holtec International, will start work to decommission the Indian Point site in Buchanan, N.Y., after it has been shut down, defuelled and sold in the third quarter of 2021. Entergy Corp. has agreed to sell the subsidiaries that own the three Indian Point units to a Holtec International subsidiary, subject to regulatory approvals. Holtec would complete the site’s decommissioning decades sooner than if Entergy continued to own the plant.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Bombardier’s CEO says the continuation of its regional jet program hinges on whether the company can fill up the CRJ’s partly blank order book. The plain-and-train-maker’s backlog of 54 CRJ 900 planes extends only through the end of next year, according to Bombardier. Once a cash cow for the Montreal-based company, the CRJ now loses money, Alain Bellemare has said. For the past five years Embraer SA’s E175 narrow-body aircraft has dominated the U.S. market, where the majority of regional jets are sold.

The Canadian Press