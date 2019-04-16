Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico releases spy agency's files on current president
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 2:53 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s domestic intelligence agency was once so paranoid it even spied on members of the former ruling party.
One such member was current President Andres Manuel López Obrador, who previously belonged to the Institutional Revolutionary Party.
The government released Tuesday a trove of old intelligence documents drawn up by spies in 1979 and 1980 from the now-extinct Federal Security Department. A few claimed López Obrador was a local leader of the Mexican Communist Party.
López Obrador left the PRI party in 1988 and won the presidency last year.
Upon taking office, he opened up old intelligence archives from the dissolved agency.
The president has said: “I was not a member of the Communist Party, but I did support social activists.”
