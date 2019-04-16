Johnson & Johnson: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) _ Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.75 billion.
On a per-share basis, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and research and development costs, were $2.10 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.
The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $20.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.63 billion.
Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.53 to $8.63 per share.
Johnson & Johnson shares have risen nearly 6 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 16 per cent. The stock has increased 4.5 per cent in the last 12 months.
