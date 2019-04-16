Gold mining firm hires former interior secretary

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
by Ellen Knickmeyer And Matthew Brown, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 11:54 am EDT
WASHINGTON — Ryan Zinke, the former Trump Cabinet official in charge of the country’s natural resources, has landed a more than $100,000-a-year job with a Nevada gold mining firm.
Zinke confirmed Tuesday he has accepted the consulting and board position with U.S. Gold Corp., a company with business before Zinke’s former agency, the Interior Department.
His new job comes about four months after he resigned as Interior secretary amid ethics allegations.
CEO Edward Karr says he expects Zinke’s recent Cabinet position will help his company move ahead with mining projects on state and federal lands.
Karr says Zinke will receive $114,000 a year as a board member and consultant. The company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says Zinke will also receive up to $120,000 a year in expenses.
