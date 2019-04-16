Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Foxconn head says he's stepping back from daily operations
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 1:48 am EDT
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The head of Foxconn Technology Group says he is planning to step away from day-to-day operations at the world’s largest electronics provider.
Terry Gou told reporters Monday at an event in Taipei that he wants to work on a book about his management philosophy honed over 45 years and prepare a younger generation to eventually take over operations at the company. Foxconn counts Apple, Google and Amazon as customers and has said it will build a manufacturing facility in the U.S. state of Wisconsin.
The 69-year-old Gou said he would continue to guide the “major direction” of Foxconn, but would “gradually step back from the front-line operations.”
He said he felt “I should tone down my personal influence” in company matters and leave more time for long-term planning.
