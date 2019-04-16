Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Death toll from collapse of Brazil buildings rises to 15
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 11:41 am EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian firefighters and health professionals say the death toll from a pair of collapsed buildings in Rio de Janeiro has risen to 15.
Officials said Tuesday that nine people are still missing and could be under the rubble.
The attorney general’s office previously linked last week’s tragedy to the role of militias which often take over suburban areas in Rio to build and sell unregulated housing.
But in a statement released Monday night, it said the municipality failed to comply with earlier rulings mandating that stronger measures be taken to alleviate the impact of rainfall on building structures.
The rulings included a personal subpoena and fine against Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella.
The attorney general’s office said it has filed 101 similar lawsuits against the city about the issue since 2006.
