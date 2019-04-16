Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Columbine survivors raise children in world shaped by attack
by Kathleen Foody, Allen G. Breed And P. Solomon Banda, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2019 1:01 am EDT
FILE - In this May 1, 1999, file photo, Kacey Ruegsegger, 17, is wheeled from a Denver hospital by Patty Anderson, center, after being released. Walking beside her are her parents Greg, left, and Darcy, right. Ruegsegger Johnson survived a shotgun blast during the 1999 shootings at Colorado's Columbine High School that left 12 students, one teacher, and both gunmen dead. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)
DENVER — Twenty years after teenage gunmen attacked Columbine High School, alumni of the Littleton, Colorado, school have become parents.
The emotional toll of the shooting that killed 12 classmates and a teacher has been joined by fears about their own kids’ safety, spiking each time another shooter enters another school.
Survivors have been affected in different ways. They know that mass shootings in schools remain rare. They hope their children will be spared an experience like the one that affected their lives.
Some find comfort in school security changes, while others worry about the effect of active-shooter drills on their kids’ generation. Others found that a child beginning school was a trigger for their own pain, linked to the trauma of April 20, 1999.
Kathleen Foody, Allen G. Breed And P. Solomon Banda, The Associated Press