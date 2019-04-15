Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman allegedly blows 4 times the legal limit with 1-year-old in vehicle
by News Staff
Posted Apr 15, 2019 1:15 pm EDT
A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS
York police have arrested a woman for impaired driving after she allegedly blew four times the legal limit.
The woman was one of 24 drivers charged with impaired-related offences in York Region over the past week.
She was arrested on Friday after a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report a suspected impaired driver in East Gwillimbury.
Once officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the woman, they noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from her and saw a one-year-old child in a car seat in the back.
It was also determined the woman’s licence was already under suspension from another impaired driving incident back on Jan 23.
The child was turned over to a family member and the Children’s Aid Society was notified. She was charged after being taken to police headquarters.
York police want to thank residents for continuing to call 9-1-1 to report impaired drivers. More than 800 calls in 2019 have led to over 490 impaired-related charges being laid.
