Unsuccessful abortions focus of bill in N. Carolina Senate
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 5:13 am EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — The abortion debate is intensifying in North Carolina over a Republican measure supporters say will ensure doctors care properly for live babies delivered in unsuccessful abortions.
Abortion-rights activists argue the proposal slated for state Senate floor debate late Monday is unnecessary for a non-existent problem and is designed to intimidate physicians and women who need medically necessary later-term abortions.
The bill requires health care practitioners to treat medically a child born alive after an abortion like any person. They could face a felony with active prison time and monetary penalties if they don’t.
Social conservatives present data showing post-abortion live births occur and describe adults who say they survived them.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the measure through a spokeswoman, raising expectations he’d veto it if given legislative approval.