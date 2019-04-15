Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump spends America's tax filing day in Minnesota
by Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 2:06 pm EDT
President Donald Trump walks towards the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Monday, April 15, 2019. Trump is heading to Minnesota for a tax day event. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump is spending America’s tax filing day in Minnesota.
Trump arrived in Minneapolis on Monday and was headed to a trucking company in the suburb of Burnsville to host a roundtable discussion on the economy.
The president says the economy is doing well. He also says a package of corporate and individual tax cuts he signed into law in 2017 are “working very, very well.”
Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday the tax cuts added trillions of dollars to the nation’s debt and disproportionately helped the wealthy.
Trump’s tax day visit also renews attention on his refusal to release his tax returns.
Trump narrowly lost Minnesota to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 but hopes to claim victory here in 2020.
Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press
