Trio of eagles caring for eaglets in Mississippi River nest
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 9:06 pm EDT
THOMSON, Ill. — A nontraditional family of bald eagles is caring for three eaglets that hatched this spring in a nest along the Mississippi River near Fulton, Illinois.
A webcam is allowing fans around the world to watch the interactions of the trio — two males and a female.
Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge , which set up the webcam in 2011, named the males Valor I and Valor II. The female was named Starr.
The two males stayed together and courted a new female after their first mate died.
The original trio formed in 2013 after the female that was then in the nest chose a new mate. Although Valor I was replaced by Valor II, he hung around the nest throughout the breeding season. In 2017, the female was killed by another eagle.
Starr arrived later that year. Three eggs laid by Starr hatched this spring.
