Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Steve Martin collaborating on 'ultimate cartoon book'
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 11:20 am EDT
FILE - This Oct. 14, 2016 file photo shows Steve Martin at the world premiere of "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk", during the 54th New York Film Festival in New York. Celadon Books announced Monday that Martin and New Yorker artist Harry Bliss were collaborating on the "ultimate cartoon book," currently untitled. It's scheduled for next year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Steve Martin could not be happier about his latest book and about the chance to work with New Yorker artist Harry Bliss.
Celadon Books announced Monday that Martin and Bliss were collaborating on the “ultimate cartoon book,” currently untitled. It’s scheduled for next year.
Martin, whose previous books include the novel “Shopgirl” and the memoir “Born Standing Up,” praised Bliss as a cartoonist he “deeply” admires and “have never met.” Besides his magazine work, Bliss has illustrated books by Kate DiCamillo and William Steig among others. He and Martin plan to create “original, never-before-seen cartoons,” according to Celadon.