Sever weather roars through New Jersey
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 8:03 am EDT
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — New Jerseyans are cleaning up after severe weather roared through state, disrupting travel and knocking out power to thousands of utility customers.
The storms — containing heavy rains, lightning and strong winds — hit the state early Monday, spawning a tornado watch and flooding roadways in some areas. The weather also caused the roof to collapse at an apartment complex in Camden, though no injuries were reported.
Rail service on New Jersey Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line was suspended in both directions because of a downed tree near Middletown. NJ Transit bus and private carriers were accepting rail tickets and passes.
More than 20,000 utility customers lost power when the storms hit, though crews were able to quickly restore service to most customers.
