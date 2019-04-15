Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scientists observe increase in Hawaii volcano's activity
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 12:03 am EDT
HILO, Hawaii — Scientists in Hawaii are monitoring increasing activity surrounding one of the Big Island’s volcanoes.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that The Hawaii Volcano Observatory is closely monitoring Mauna Loa as conditions have risen to levels comparable to a more active period between 2014 and 2017.
Officials say it is too early to predict possible outcomes.
Officials say there have been increased earthquakes and ground deformation around Mauna Loa’s summit.
Officials say earthquakes on Mauna Loa dropped to less than five per week in early 2018, but there have been up to 90 earthquakes weekly since August, with most considered mild at 2.0 or less on the Richter scale.
An eruption last year by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano destroyed more than 700 homes from May through August.
{* loginWidget *}