Police: Mayor accused of pointing gun at minors in park
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 11:26 am EDT
DERRY, Pa. — State police say the mayor of a small Pennsylvania town was charged with pointing a gun at several minors in a park over the weekend after an apparent fistfight involving his son.
Derry Mayor Kevin Gross is charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.
The Tribune-Review reports that the 38-year-old Gross is accused of pointing the weapon at a 15-year-old Sunday night and ordering him to the ground and three girls to put their cellphones down.
Police say that parents intervened and that he reholstered the weapon before troopers arrived.
A message was left seeking comment at his phone number Monday. Court documents indicate he requested representation by the Westmoreland County public defender’s office, but the office said it is not representing him.
