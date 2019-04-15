Paul Ryan says rest of the world should be more like Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, says the U.S. wants the rest of the world to be more like Taiwan.

Ryan made the comment Monday at a celebration for the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which guides U.S. policy toward the democratically governed island, which is claimed by China.

The U.S. does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but the act requires Washington to ensure that the island can defend itself.

At the event at the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen praised the “enduring partnership” between the U.S. and Taiwan.

She said the partnership has “withstood the test of time.”

Taiwan split from mainland China during a civil war in 1949.

The Associated Press