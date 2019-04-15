Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NY museum won't host event honouring Brazilian president
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 8:16 pm EDT
NEW YORK — The American Museum of Natural History in New York will not be hosting a scheduled gala dinner honouring the president of Brazil.
The Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce had rented space at the museum to honour President Jair Bolsonaro (zhah-EER’-bohl-soh-NAH’-roh) at its annual gala in May.
The planned event angered some museum staff members and others who said an institution dedicated to preserving nature should not host such a politician. Bolsonaro has been criticized for favouring mining in Brazil’s Amazon rain forest, as well as logging and fossil fuel exploration.
On Monday, the two organizations released a statement saying they had “jointly agreed that the museum is not the optimal location” for the gala. It said the “traditional event will go forward at another location on the original date and time.”