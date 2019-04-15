Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nicaragua gov't says it will guarantee safe return of exiles
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 2:20 pm EDT
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s government says it will implement a program to guarantee the safety of exiles who return, a proposal the opposition dismissed as “absurd.”
In a statement Monday, the government said it would ensure the security of anyone who fled in the past year and who did not have an open court case or formal accusation against them.
The government says it made the proposal to the opposition Civic Alliance on April 10, but hasn’t reached a consensus.
Alliance director Azahálea Solís says the group rejected the proposal and considers it absurd to think people who were persecuted or had family members killed would trust the government.
According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, at least 325 people have been killed in the Central American country during the past year.
The Associated Press
