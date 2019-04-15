Loading articles...

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash at Bathurst and Glencairn

Last Updated Apr 15, 2019 at 6:40 am EDT

Two people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Bathurst Street on April 15, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Two people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near Forest Hill.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Paramedics said two people suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

Bathurst was closed in the area while police investigated. The street reopened just before 5 a.m.

