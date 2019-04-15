Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Moscow court orders new study in theatre director's case
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 4:54 am EDT
Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov, center, waits a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 8, 2019. The Moscow City Court on Monday overturned a district court's decision to extend house arrest for Kirill Serebrennikov, and ordered him freed on his own recognizance until his trial. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
MOSCOW — A court in Moscow has commissioned a new expert study in the case of an acclaimed theatre and film director accused of embezzlement, and adjourned the hearings for two months.
The court on Monday upheld a motion by Kirill Serebrennikov’s defence that claimed that the charges against him are based on the flimsy conclusions of a previous study of his theatre’s finances.
Monday’s ruling came a week after Serebrennikov, one of Russia’s most prominent directors, was released from house arrest after 20 months in custody.
He and several of his associates are facing charges of embezzling state funding for a theatre project. Serebrennikov has rejected the accusations as absurd, and many in Russia see the charges as punishment for his anti-establishment views.