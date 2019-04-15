Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Melania Trump says she'll serve 4 more years as first lady
by Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2019 6:24 pm EDT
First lady Melania Trump, right, and second lady Karen Pence, left, greet students at Albritton Middle School in Fort Bragg, N.C., Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump says she’s ready to serve another four years as first lady if her husband is re-elected.
She says, “I love what I do.”
The first lady revealed her intentions during a question-and-answer period Monday with students at Albritton Middle School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Mrs. Trump and the wife of Vice-President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, travelled together to tour the installation and meet students as part of their focus on military families.
Both women said they would serve again when asked if they wanted to.
The first lady says, “I think our husbands are doing fantastic job.” She adds that it’s a “privilege” and “great honour to serve and I will be here.”
Mrs. Pence says she would continue in her role, too.
